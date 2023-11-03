Leonardo DiCaprio plans to "being exclusive" with rumored girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti post PDA on Halloween

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Vittoria Ceretti, 25, are reportedly making their relationship exclusive. They were first linked in August, and according to a source for Us Weekly, Leonardo DiCaprio is "completely smitten" with the high fashion model.

Leonardo DiCaprio plans to go exclusive with Vittoria Ceretti; reports

The source told US Weekly that, “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive.” The due was also spotted engaging in PDA during the Halloween Party, something that Leonardo “doesn’t do that often,” per the outlet.

Their connection goes beyond physical attraction. The source mentioned that “He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,”. They share many common interests, and Vittoria Ceretti, who is a successful model herself, “She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.’” She even playfully teases their situation by referring to them as "the model and the movie star," which Leo finds refreshing.

Despite the significant age gap of over 20 years, it doesn't seem to be a concern for either of them. Leo sees Vittoria as an "old soul," and their connection is strong. Friends close to Leo are hopeful that this relationship will be a lasting one, unlike some of his previous reported love interests, including supermodel Gigi Hadid. They are keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found "The One."

Vitto Ceretti and Leonardo's relationship timeline

The couple was first seen together in August when they were spotted enjoying ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara. By September, their relationship had evolved beyond a passing fling. A video released by Page Six on September 6 showed them sharing affectionate moments at a club in Ibiza.

According to a source, “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” allowing them to explore a deeper connection and get to know each other better. The bond between Leo and Vittoria appears to be growing stronger, and their relationship is evolving.

