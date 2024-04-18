Top Demi Lovato Movies And TV Shows To Add To Your Watchlist: Sonny With A Chance To Dancing With The Devil

Demi Lovato has been a part of the Hollywood industry since a very young age, from her appearance in Barny and Friends to grabbing a role in Tow alongside Dominic Sessa. Apart from her exceptional movie career, the actress has also ruled her fans’ hearts with her music and dancing.

From Dancing with the Devil to Sonny with a Chance, here’s an exploration of the top 10 Demi Lovato movies.

Barney and Friends

Demi Lovato’s initial step in the Hollywood industry was landing the role in Barney and Friends alongside Selena Gomez. The young duo looked adorable together and were loved by their fans. The 1992 show was especially popular amongst the tween audience, as the purple and green puppets entertained and made the kids laugh.

Camp Rock

One of the breakthrough roles in Demi Lovato’s career was in Camp Rock. The actress portrayed a teenage girl excited to join the summer camp but faked her identity to fit in with an exquisite group of people. Lovato’s fame among teens grew immensely after the release of the 2008 film. The actress was also joined by the Jonas Brothers, who made a mark through their appearance.

Sonny With A Chance

Demi Lovato and Disney’s connection goes way back in time. The 2009 sitcom saw Lovato play Sonny Monroe, a teenage girl who moves to Los Angeles with her mother and lands a role in her favorite TV show. As the series develops, Monroe faces difficulties at work but tries to keep her head high and a smile on her face. Lovato’s Sonny with a Chance was a fan favorite in early 2010.

Glee

Demi Lovato in Glee played another vital role in the actress’s career. The series was popular with audiences worldwide, and Lovato, who played Dani, was Santana's love interest, one of the series' main characters. The show follows the story of a high school teacher who tries to get a bunch of misfit students together to form a choir.

Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato’s acting skills were top-notch in her music video, Dancing with the Devil. The actress herself sang and performed the 2021 track. The story behind the song is about a young girl sneaking out of the house on a Good Friday despite her parents’ warning. She meets a stranger in the club who is presumed to be a devil. Lovato also made an appearance in a documentary about the same name, where she is seen talking about her struggles in life.

Princess Protection Program

Disney has been a fan of Demi Lovato’s acting and has cast her in every movie possible. Princess Protection Program was a Disney original to be aired on the channel, and Lovato took the lead role in the 2009 film. The movie follows the narrative of a princess who goes undercover after a dictator invades her kingdom. Being young and naive, the princess must act responsibly to prevent the cover from being blown.

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Apart from acting and singing, Lovato has been great at voicing characters. The actress lent her voice to the animated movie Smurfs. Lovato plays the role of Smurfette, who, along with her friends, goes on a quest to find the lost village, where evil tries to destroy their plan. Additionally, the movie has the voices of Julia Roberts and Ariel Winter, among others.

Grey’s Anatomy

Demi Lovato appeared in just one episode of Grey’s Anatomy and yet made an impact on the audience. The actress appeared in episode 22 of season six as a schizophrenic patient named Hayley. In the show, she is treated by a psychiatrist. Lovato’s intense acting made viewers want to see more of the actress’ potential in TV series and movies.

As The Bell Rings

A high school drama that Lovato was a part of ran for two seasons. The 2007 series was opera-themed, and Demi portrayed the character of Charlotte Adams. While the series was popular among tweens, a constant love story was played in the background, with Adams and Danny having feelings for each other. Lovato exited the show after being approached to play the main character in Camp Rock.

Tow

After years in the industry, Demi Lovato has landed a major role in the upcoming movie Tow. The actress will be seen alongside Dominic Sessa and Rose Byrne. The movie is based on the true story of a woman trapped in a tow company’s hell. Stephanie Laing will direct it. As the film is still being made, the makers have not released the release dates.