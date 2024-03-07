'I'm Always Transparent With My Fans': Demi Lovato Reveals Why She's So Open About Botox And Fillers

The Echame la Culpa singer, Demi Lovato has always been open and upfront about the things she believes in. According to the 31-year-old singer, using cosmetic treatments is not just a matter of confidence and feeling best and how being open about such things only destigmatizes the entire process. The Confident singer is the new face of a campaign that has pushed her to open up more on Cosmetic treatment. What is the idea of botox and fillers as per Lovato? Have a look.

Why is Demi Lovato so open about Botox and Fillers?

ALSO READ: What is Demi Lovato's net worth in 2023? Exploring her Disney fortune, and wealth

The Stone Cold singer recently became the face of Beauty On Your Terms campaign by Xeomin where she represents the anti-wrinkle injectable. This shapes why she advocates for usage of cosmetic treatment. In an interview to People, Demi Lovato said, “I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables.” She thinks there should be no shame to freshen up the way one looks. It is a matter of confidence. The Disney alum also adds, “It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self,” and how “Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.” Demi also reveals how she herself takes the Xeomin injections every three months and this has given her natural results.

Advertisement

How has injectables helped Demi Lovato?

The confidence allows her to pull through her makeup and no makeup looks in public with grace. Demi said, “There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.” She also thinks this campaign was made for her as they “always believed in the importance of being true to who you are and owning the choices that help you look and feel like the best, most authentic version of yourself.” The Sorry Not Sorry singer believes in minimal makeup look with her Renee Rouleau skin care products. With such elaborate choices of feeling confident, stay tuned with Pinkvilla to know more about Demi Lovato and her take on injectables.

ALSO READ: Who has Demi Lovato dated in past? Exploring singer’s love life as she announces engagement with Jordan Lutes