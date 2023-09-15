'I'm not friends with her': When Demi Lovato made a stern statement on her friendship with Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, two beloved stars who shared the limelight during their Disney Channel days, had a friendship that once seemed unbreakable. Their journey began on the set of Barney and Friends in 2002, where their paths first crossed. As they grew older and found fame through their respective Disney Channel shows, their bond deepened. However, like many friendships in the spotlight, theirs had its ups and downs, ultimately leading to a stern statement from Demi Lovato about their status to Harper's Bazaar in May 2020.

Demi Lovato and her not-so-happy friendship chronicles with Selena Gomez

In a revealing interview with Harper's BAZAAR in May 2020, Demi Lovato opened up about the evolution of their friendships with fellow Disney stars, including the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez. Lovato, in particular, had shared a lasting connection with Gomez. But she disclosed to BAZAAR that she was no longer in contact with her former best friend.

Even a significant moment in Demi Lovato's career, their critically acclaimed comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, was tinged with ambiguity when Selena Gomez posted on Instagram to applaud Lovato's return to the spotlight. Lovato confessed that this gesture was perplexing, given their distant relationship, according to the reports by BAZAAR. "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt …," Lovato shared with BAZAAR, pausing momentarily. She added, "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

Demi Lovato’s point of view

In a conversation with BAZAAR, Demi Lovato shared profound appreciation for the opportunities that came her way during her Disney Channel debut. However, she also admitted to the sacrifices she made during her teenage years in pursuit of stardom. Lovato said, "I'm grateful for the opportunities that I got. Do I wish that I'd had more downtime? Yes, I think when you are a teenager and you're given your big break, you'll do anything to make it happen."

Additionally, according to Insider, despite the ups and downs, both Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have shown support for each other, especially through social media.

