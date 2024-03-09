Demi Lovato Joins The Holdovers Star Dominic Sessa For Upcoming Movie Tow

Demi Lovato has joined the cast of the movie Tow, which also stars The Holdovers actor Dominic Sessa and Rose Byrne. The pop icon will be seen in her first dramatic role, which the fans have been highly anticipating.

Before making her career in music, Lovato had stepped into the acting business. With her first role on TV as a rockstar in Camp Rock, the actress-singer grew to fame. Meanwhile, Dominic Sessa created a milestone with his 2023 film, The Holdovers. The actor bagged all the major nominations at the award ceremonies.

The Story Of Tow

Byrne will portray Amanda Ogle in Stephanie Laing's Tow based on her true story. The story follows a lady who fights with a tow company to retrieve her money. The amount that she has to revive is $21,634. Ogle has also joined the team at Tow as an executive producer. Laing was so impressed by the producer's strength and dedication that she decided to make a movie out of her life. The director described Ogle as a "true champion" and her story as one of "perseverance and tenacity."

The movie marks the coming together of Byrne, Liang, and Annie Weisman, as the trio has already worked as a team on Apple TV's Physical.

Producers Of The Movie

Producers include Byrne Laing through her recently established Cake or Death Pictures, Brent Stiefel and Justin Lothrop from Votiv Films (Obvious Child), and Brian O'Shea and Danyelle Foord from The Exchange (The Independent). Kevin Eggers, Nat McCormick, and Giovanna Trischitta of The Exchange, Ogle, Josh Ricks, Danny Gusman, Jonathan Tropper (Irreplaceable You), and Keasey are among the executive producers.

Sherry Thomas from Bialy/Thomas is in charge of casting. Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin, and Annie Weisman are responsible for the screenplay of the film.

Demi Lovato has gained success through music and acting in the industry. After being nominated for the Grammys twice, the singer has sold over 24 million records in the United States. Just after the release of her second album, she got her name up on the Billboard 200. Lovato got engaged to Jordan Lutes in December 2023.

