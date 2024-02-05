The dynamic comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row, was not afraid to make light of Taylor Swift, one of the biggest stars of the evening. Noah made multiple jokes about Swift during the evening. Swift, who was up for six categories, sang her smash song All Too Well alongside Phoebe Bridgers.

After reading off the names of six of the seven female musicians nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Noah hesitated, mockingly missed the seventh name—Swift, of course, as she is up for the top prize (and possibly her fourth triumph in the category) for her 2022 record Midnights.

As Noah called her name for the first time, Taylor arrived at her table, accompanied by a small group of people that included producer Jack Antonoff. Which is when Noah says, "Are you seeing what is happening here, as Taylor Swift moves through the room? The local economy around those tables improves. Can you see that? Look at that magic right now. Look at this magic. Lionel Ritchie, now Lionel Wealthy."

Trevor Noah makes an NFL joke

He continued by bringing up the recent outcry from NFL supporters who expressed displeasure about cameras cutting to Swift during her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trevor mentioned, "I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live!”

Noah then said, "Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who plays football. Cut, bam.” Production then cut to actor Terry Crews. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews is a former NFL player who had an illustrious career as a defensive end and linebacker before transitioning to acting.

