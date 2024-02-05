Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish Bags Her 9th Grammy As She Wins Song of the Year For Barbie's What Was I Made For?

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish won a Grammy Award in the Song of the Year category for the Barbie movie soundtrack, which included her song What Was I Made For?

By Marita Pinto
Published on Feb 05, 2024  |  09:50 AM IST |  246
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Billie Eilish has been nominated in six categories at 66th Grammy Awards 2024
  • The singer-songwriter won the Song of the Year for Barbie's soundtrack What Was I Made For

The 66th edition of the Grammy Awards took place with the biggest music artists across the world vying for the awards in major categories. And, the youngest star, Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack, putting her one step closer to winning Best Song at the Oscars. 

The 22-year-old singer defeated strong competition including Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Jon Batiste, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo to win the award. Eilish, who is one of the youngest artists to ever be nominated for a Grammy,
 


Billie Eilish wins the Song of the Year at Grammy Awards 2024

Eilish expressed her shock upon receiving the award saying, “Wow, oops, yikes, oh my god. Damn that’s stupid!” She called her fellow nominees "incredible people, incredible artists, and incredible music," and applauded them all.

Furthermore, Eilish thanked Greta Gerwig, the director of the highly successful Barbie film, she said, "Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year."

Eilish is vying for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Music Video for What Was I Made For?" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Never Felt So Alone at the 70th Annual Grammy Awards.

Related Stories

Grammys 2024: Revisiting 6 Viral Moments From Last Year's Ceremony Ahead Of Upcoming Event
entertainment
Grammys 2024: Revisiting 6 Viral Moments From Last Year's Ceremony Ahead Of Upcoming Event
Here’s How Celebs Are Prepping For Big Grammy Night; Check Out
entertainment
Here’s How Celebs Are Prepping For Big Grammy Night; Check Out

Advertisement


Billie Eilish performs at the Grammy Awards

During the 66th Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish, who is nominated in six categories, sang a heartfelt rendition of her song What Was I Made For? from the popular movie Barbie with her brother Finneas. The singer had piano backing from her brother. After performing What Was I Made For? at the Grammy Awards on Monday, Eilish was met with a standing ovation. 

Trevor Noah is hosting the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which honor the top albums, compositions, and artists. The event is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Best Pop Solo Performance For Flowers

Advertisement

Know more about Billie Eilish

What was Billie Eilish's debut album?
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the debut studio album by American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish.
What is Billie Eilish's real name?
Billie Eilish's real name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles