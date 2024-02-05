The 66th edition of the Grammy Awards took place with the biggest music artists across the world vying for the awards in major categories. And, the youngest star, Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack, putting her one step closer to winning Best Song at the Oscars.

The 22-year-old singer defeated strong competition including Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Jon Batiste, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo to win the award. Eilish, who is one of the youngest artists to ever be nominated for a Grammy,



Eilish expressed her shock upon receiving the award saying, “Wow, oops, yikes, oh my god. Damn that’s stupid!” She called her fellow nominees "incredible people, incredible artists, and incredible music," and applauded them all.

Furthermore, Eilish thanked Greta Gerwig, the director of the highly successful Barbie film, she said, "Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year."

Eilish is vying for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Music Video for What Was I Made For?" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Never Felt So Alone at the 70th Annual Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish performs at the Grammy Awards

During the 66th Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish, who is nominated in six categories, sang a heartfelt rendition of her song What Was I Made For? from the popular movie Barbie with her brother Finneas. The singer had piano backing from her brother. After performing What Was I Made For? at the Grammy Awards on Monday, Eilish was met with a standing ovation.

