‘Tried to Keep Him as Soft as Possible’: James McAvoy Elaborates on His Body Transformation in Upcoming Film Speak No Evil

James McAvoy is known to show his dedication towards his craft wholeheartedly, if that dedication requires his bodily transformation, he seems to be always up for it.

A clear testament to the same is his transformation in Split and X-Men, and now adding to the list is his new film Speak No Evil. In a recent interview, the star elaborated on his experience.

James McAvoy talks about his body transformation in his new movie

During his conversation at the San Diego Comic-Con event, in Entertainment Weekly’s video studio, James McAvoy candidly spoke about his body transformation to fit his new role.

The star expressed that he just happened to be lucky as he was a little “bigger” and “musclier” at the time, as he had been working out for a couple of years before this new film came his way. He said that he knew this was going to help.

The Glass star shared that he attempted to make his role as an antagonist less physically intimidating with intention in his initial scenes, which is before his character’s real nature is revealed.

He told the publication, “I tried to keep him as soft as possible for the beginning of the film when we’re on holiday, trying to take the edge off the fact that this is clearly a bad guy coming in here.”

The actor stated that by the end of the film, he was performing all that “classic s*** that actors do,” which involves consuming fewer carbs and “pumpin’ up before each take.” He added, “All that kind of stuff when he’s meant to be malevolent and more bestial and animalistic.”

James Watkins on the costume department working with James McAvoy’s performance

The director of the movie, James Watkins, shared with the publication that the costume department matched the evolution of the actor’s performance as the film progressed.

He said that they stripped McAvoy down, and the layers were literally coming off with him. The director added that, as McAvoy stated before, he starts off in softer costumes, and then as he strips back, a revelation of someone being more of an animal comes forth as the film progresses.

The Atonement star chimed in and said that he received the script after a long time of just consuming way more than he usually did and was surprised by how his physicality matched the vision of his character.

