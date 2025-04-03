Kagurabachi Chapter 74: Will Samura And Iori Reunite? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read and More

The last Kagurabachi chapter, titled Daybreak, saw Samura speak with an acquaintance at the dojo, who reassured him that Iori will adjust quickly to school despite his concerns. Later, Samura confides in his late wife’s picture, expressing unease about their daughter being recognized as his child.

While Iori says she enjoys school, she is actually bullied at school due to Yura having spread the truth about the Sword Saint’s past. Samura later finds out about this as he faces public scorn. Fearing for her future, he sends her to Inori’s sister. The chapter ends with Samura learning of Kunishige Rokuhira’s death.

With their memories restored, Kagurabachi Chapter 74 will likely cover Samura and Iori’s reactions to their past. If Samura decides to make his way to the hotel, a reunion between father and daughter could finally take place.

On the other hand, the chapter could instead continue the flashback of Samura and Iori’s past. More about the circumstances that lead to Samura’s dealings with the Hishaku may be revealed, especially regarding his plan to take down the Sword Saint.

Kagurabachi Chapter 74 is scheduled for release on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to MANGAPlus. Due to time zone variations, some global readers may have early access on April 6, 2024.

Fans can find Kagurabachi Chapter 74 on Viz Media’s website, the Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app, and official site. While the first and latest three chapters are free, a subscription is required for the remaining chapters. The chapter will also be included in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 19.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

