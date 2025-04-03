Is Jennifer Lopez Turning to Ex Alex Rodriguez for Comfort After Ben Affleck Split? Source Reveals

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly back in touch with her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, as she copes with her recent split from Ben Affleck.

According to RadarOnline, sources say Rodriguez reached out to Lopez to check on her after Affleck appeared to rekindle his bond with his former wife, Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Affleck ended their two-year marriage earlier this year, and Affleck has since been spotted spending time with Garner.

A source close to Alex Rodriguez told RadarOnline that the former baseball player still cares about Lopez and wanted to make sure she was doing okay. "Alex still cares about her," the insider said. "Breakups, especially for someone in the limelight, are never easy, and A-Rod just wanted to ensure Jennifer was holding up."

Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged for four years before calling it off in 2021. At the time, they said they were better as friends. Now, with Lopez reportedly struggling after her breakup with Affleck, some wonder if she and Rodriguez could reconnect.

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been finding it difficult to move on from Ben Affleck. Sources told RadarOnline in March that she is having trouble finding a new relationship because no one measures up to Affleck in her eyes.

A source said that Jennifer Lopez is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben Affleck. They added that while she is eager to date again, her high expectations and lingering feelings for Affleck may be holding her back.

Affleck, on the other hand, seems to be moving forward. He has been seen spending time with Garner, and Lopez has reportedly found it painful to watch. A viral video of Affleck and Garner together was especially hard for her to see.

Affleck has reportedly been avoiding calls and messages from Lopez, as he was irritated by some of her recent social media activity. In February, Lopez posted on Instagram, "Self-love don’t cost a thing," which many believed to be a subtle dig at Affleck.

Sources close to Affleck say he has been frustrated by Lopez's behavior. "He constantly worried that there were still feelings bubbling beneath the surface," an insider shared, referring to Lopez's past with A-Rod.

