Did Justin Bieber Shade Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez's Engagement to Benny Blanco in Cryptic Posts? Fans Think So

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram update has left his fans speculating that he took an indirect swipe at his former flame Selena Gomez after she got engaged to Benny Blanco.

On Wednesday, Bieber, who is 31, posted a meme on his Instagram story seemingly throwing shade at Gomez's engagement announcement post. The meme shows a scene from The Lord of the Rings in which Gollum stares longingly at a gold ring.

The post Bieber shared was captioned, "Girls on social media when they get engaged." This message immediately generated online chatter, with many viewing it as a veiled jab at Gomez's recent engagement.

In December 2024, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, revealed she got engaged to hitmaker Blanco, showing off her marquise diamond engagement ring on Instagram. The ring, which was custom-made by Blanco and jewelry designer Abril Barret, represented the couple's love story.

Gomez and the Sorry singer had been in an infamous on-off relationship since 2010 before finally breaking up in 2018. Months after that, Justin married Hailey, and the pair had their son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

Notably, the Biebers have experienced rumors of marriage trouble following recent issues with Justin's behavior. A source recently told Mail Online, "[Justin] is in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night. He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realise how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried."

Advertisement

Responses to Bieber's meme were quick and strong. Social media users condemned the Baby singer's post, calling it 'embarassing'. One fan commented on X, "Justin Bieber going crazy because of Selena’s engagement?? Karma is real." Some were frustrated, waiting for when Bieber would get over the past.

Recently, Selena Gomez released an album with Benny Blanco, titled, I Said I Loved You First and many believe the singer referenced her troubled relationship with Bieber in several songs.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber is Alarmed Over Justin Bieber’s Erratic Behavior; Asks Everyone Around to 'Bathe Him in Prayer'