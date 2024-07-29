Every Confirmed Marvels Project So Far; Release Dates & More to Know

Marvel has released just one movie in 2024, and it's making waves—Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has set the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for an R-rated film. With this impressive achievement, attention now turns to the future. What upcoming Marvel movies have been confirmed with release dates? Continue reading to find out.

Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World will serve as the debut for Anthony Mackie as Marvel Studios' newest Captain America. The movie was also meant to be released in May 2024, ahead of its push towards July, and now the date set for release is February 14, 2025.

In the film, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson inherits Steve Rogers' iconic shield, officially stepping into the mantle of Captain America as Chris Evans passes the torch. The plot is reminiscent of a 90s political thriller, focusing on Sam's mission to prevent an assassination attempt against President Thunderbolt Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, who takes over the role from the late William Hurt.

Julius Onah, known for directing The Cloverfield Paradox, will helm the film. The script is penned by Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson. The MCU will also see the return of Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader from The Incredible Hulk and Danny Ramirez from Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Advertisement

Thunderbolts*

The cast of Thunderbolts* will feature antagonists and villains from previous Marvel Studios projects, marking a significant shift for the MCU. These characters will unite for a mysterious mission on behalf of the US government. As the only major team-up film before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Thunderbolts offers a unique departure from the traditional Avengers format. No Avengers crossover films are scheduled until Phase 6, making this film a key point of interest. Thunderbolts is set to be released on May 2, 2025, and was first announced in June 2022.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The first MCU film to feature the First Family in the same live-action universe as the Avengers is Marvel's Fantastic Four. It introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm and precedes Phase 6's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

With Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible) as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm, Marvel has now revealed that Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) will play the next Reed Richards. The film will be directed by Matt Shakman, who previously directed WandaVision, and is slated for a July 25, 2025, release.

Advertisement

Blade

The Blade film has experienced a turbulent production journey within the MCU. Originally set for release in 2023, the project faced significant challenges when its initial director departed and the script required extensive rewrites. These issues have since been addressed, and the film is now scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, following a rescheduling from February 14, 2025.

Despite the delays, Marvel Studios now has ample time to ensure a proper introduction of Mahershala Ali as the legendary vampire hunter. The film aims to honor over two decades of Blade's on-screen legacy. Following his voice cameo in Eternals, Blade is set to confront vampires with his Ebony Blade, and there may be a potential appearance by Kit Harington's character, Dane Whitman.

Avengers: Doomsday

What was originally going to be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has now become Avengers: Doomsday. More interestingly, Robert Downey Jr, who has immortalized his stature as Iron Man, will make his Marvel return as genius Doctor Doom. The Russo brothers, who previously directed the two-part epics Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will direct Avengers: Doomsday. The film is set to release on May 1, 2026

Advertisement

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel will release Avengers: Secret Wars a year after Avengers: Doomsday, with a scheduled debut on May 7, 2027. The plot details for Secret Wars remain largely under wraps, but it has been described as an adaptation of the comic series in which all parallel universes converge and collide. This storyline has been foreshadowed in various Marvel films, including Deadpool & Wolverine and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Russo brothers are set to direct the film, and so far, Robert Downey Jr. is confirmed to play Doctor Doom.

ALSO READ: Anthony Mackie Takes Hilarious Jab At Tom Holland's Past MCU Solo Movie Comment At SDCC 2024; Details