What Is Kanye West's Net Worth? Find Out as Rapper Confirms Bianca Censori Left Him After a Panic Attack

Kanye West has been making headlines recently due to the whirlwind of his personal life. Since the beginning of 2025, the rapper has been facing difficulties in both his personal and professional affairs. In the latest news, West confirmed that his wife, Bianca Censori, has left him. Professionally, companies that had been associated with the media personality for years have terminated their contracts with him. Two of the biggest names include Adidas and Gap.

Following these developments, the rapper's net worth is reported to be $200 million. West once had a staggering net worth of $2 billion, but after his fallout with Adidas —which accounted for $1.5 billion of his fortune—his wealth significantly declined.

However, in January 2025, the rapper took to his Instagram account to claim that his net worth was much higher than reported. His post read: “In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services.”

The majority of West’s wealth comes from his clothing line, Yeezy, and his world tours.

The rapper’s finances have often been a mystery. Back in 2016, Ye tweeted that he was $53 million in debt and even asked Mark Zuckerberg to invest $1 million in his business idea. However, Zuckerberg neither acknowledged the request nor invested in West’s company.

Despite his controversial personality and financial ups and downs, West managed to build a fortune, starting with just $5,000 he earned for producing a beat for Jermaine Dupri.

Meanwhile, the musician’s life has also been under constant public scrutiny—whether it was for interrupting Taylor Swift’s award acceptance speech or his high-profile marriages to Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori. West shares four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, from their eight-year marriage.

