Box Office: Can Sanjay Dutt’s horror comedy The Bhootnii surprise at the box office?

Among the new found love for horror comedies in Bollywood, the audience is set to be treated by another horror comedy titled The Bhootnii. The film is helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari in the lead. The film is set to release on 18 April 2025.

The trailer for this upcoming horror-comedy released very recently to a response decent enough for the film. It features Sanjay Dutt as a ghostbuster along with Sunny Singh as the protagonist while both Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari appear to play a ghost. While the film lacks the presence of a leading A-lister or a popular director, can its trendy genre still bring a hope for the film’s box office performance? Let’s discuss.

Hype Generating Factors for The Bhootnii

For The Bhootnii, the only helping factor which seems to help the film grow in hype as of now is the horror-comedy genre. The genre has proved to be a major box office attraction for the audience around India and hence could help in pulling an initial crowd to the film.

Even though the trailer of the film has been released, the film lacks any major hype as of now to surprise at the box office. But, there is always a possibility for the film to grow in the public eye with its music album. Chartbuster songs can always help a film to generate hype among the audience no matter what genre it is which can act as a miracle for this Sanjay Dutt starrer.

The Bhootnii vs Kesari Chapter 2

As of now, the film is set to go up against Kesari: Chapter 2 releasing on the same day. While the sequel factor supporting this Akshay Kumar starrer can help the film get an initial crowd pull, the same doesn’t apply for The Bhootnii.

Additional to the cast, R. Madhavan is also coming from a critically acclaimed performance in Shaitaan. With all these factors put into work, a Rs 2 crore India nett opening seems to be the extent of this April release. For a sci-fi horror comedy, it may seem low but for a film of this scale, it is an opening appropriate enough.

Do you think The Bhootnii can be a box office success? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

