Kanye West REVEALS Bianca Censori Has DUMPED Him in New Song Amid His Many Social Media Scandals: 'She Ran Away'

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has left him amid his many scandals! The rapper dropped a new song, BIANCA, detailing that she dumped him over his disturbing social media rants. “My baby she ran away / But first, she tried to get me committed,” West rapped in his new song from his album WW3.

Advertisement

The rapper also alluded that she tried to get him checked into a hospital, though he’s not sick. “I just do not get it,” he added. In the follow-up lyrics, he revealed that Censori has had a “panic attack” over what he tweeted and confirmed that she left him.

West clarified that he doesn’t know about the Australian architect’s whereabouts and that he stays up all night waiting for her to come back. The Jesus Walks rapper confirmed that he’s been tracking her location through his Maybach app.

“I’m tracking my b–h through the city,” he sings. He further alleged that Censori’s family had been trying to get him arrested and that they wanted him to go on a retreat. West went on to compare his and Censori’s troublesome relationship to that of Sean Diddy Combs and his ex Cassie Ventura.

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy,” he added. The disgraced rapper, who’s incarcerated on multiple federal charges and awaiting trial, dated Ventura on and off for more than a decade.

Advertisement

The latter filed a harassment lawsuit against him, which was corroborated after CCTV footage showed Diddy hitting and dragging Ventura across a hotel lobby. The former flames are currently wrapped in a legal battle.

The music mogul issued a public apology after the clip went viral. However, later, he was accused of multiple federal charges, which led to his arrest in September last year. As for West, he has been feuding with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and posting disturbing tweets, dragging celebrities.

ALSO READ: 'Obsessed' Kanye West Displays Aggressive Behavior Toward Bianca Censori, Unleashes Guards on Her