Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Salman Khan's action spectacle looks to net around Rs 5 crore; ending first week with LACKLUSTRE run

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Sikandar, which is shouldered on Salman Khan, has failed to conquer hearts of his fans this time. Released on March 30, 2025, the latest action spectacle also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and others. As per early estimates for Day 5, Sikandar looks to net under Rs 5 crore and will finish its first week.

Sikandar Looks To Net Around Rs 5 Crore Today

Distributed by Pen Studios, Sikandar hasn't able to meet its expectations at the box office yet. As per early estimates, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer looks to net in the range around Rs 5 crore on Thursday. The actual figures would be determined based on night shows.

AR Murugadoss' latest helmer earned Rs 79.5 crore in the last four days. While the first week was not up to the mark, the mass action drama should perform better in the second weekend. Meanwhile, the makers have also announced BOGO movie offers which will be applicable till April 4.

No Eidi For Sikandar Yet; Targets Rs 100 Crore In Second Weekend

Backed under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar is yet to achieve its first milestone at the Indian box office. In other words, Salman's latest actioner couldn't receive its Eidi in the opening week. The first week business of Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture will stand under Rs 100 crore.

Sikandar has received poor word of mouth from cinephiles. Critics have panned the outdated narrative and weak dialogue delivery of the latest mass entertainer.

Meanwhile, Sikandar is the second highest opener of Bollywood in 2025 after Chhaava so far. It has also outperformed Salman's last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan based on its four-day business.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

