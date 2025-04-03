SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 1: Osanai Goes On A Date; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream and More

The first season of SHOSHIMIN followed Jougorou Kobato as he abandoned his “wisdom works” to live an ordinary life with Yuki Osanai in high school. However, mundane mysteries, from a stolen bicycle to a dirty spoon, rekindled his investigative instincts.

As their reputation as detectives grew, so did rumors of them dating. Uncomfortable with this, Osanai ended their alliance, citing Kobato’s disinterest in a normal life. Soon after, Tokiko Nakamura pursued Kobato romantically, while Osanai began dating Takahiko Urino.

SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 1 will begin with Osanai and Urino as they visit a café after school. Urino is dissatisfied with the dull content of the school newspaper Gehou Funato, and will passionately discuss his desire for change.

Osanai will express her support on the matter while eating some tiramisu. Later, other newspaper members will propose adding a column section. Now motivated, Urino will begin searching for compelling material to cover.

Titled ‘A Warm Winter (Part 1),’ SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, with release times varying by region. It will first air in Japan on TV Asahi and its 24 affiliated channels, and later on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1.

The episode will also stream on ABEMA, with platforms such as U-NEXT and Netflix streaming the season after April 11. International viewers can watch SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 1 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, while those in Southeast Asia can tune in to Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

