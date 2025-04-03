Suits L.A.: Gabriel Macht REVEALS He Couldn't Keep a 'Straight Face' During THIS Scene With Rick Hoffman Amid His Cameo in Spin-Off

Gabriel Macht is in awe of Rick Hoffman. Opening up about working alongside the latter, Macht shared that he had a roll shooting with the actor, who is set to make a cameo appearance on the spinoff series, Suits L.A. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Because I Said So actor recalled one of the scenes from the final season of Suits, when Donna and Harvey arrive at Louis’s place and find him in only his underwear.

As much as the scene was hilarious on screens for the audiences to watch, so it was for the actors shooting it. Opening up about the behind-the-scenes of the episode, Macht shared, "There was one scene, I think it's towards the end, where he's wearing some briefs, and it's just... It was unbelievable.”

He further recalled, “I mean, Rick is such a talented actor. He's got so much range, and for the first few years, I had a very hard time keeping a straight face. He made me laugh all the time."

Meanwhile, further in the scene when Harvey asks Louis about his weird underpants, he goes on to say that he had put on his “mankini.”

The Behind Enemy Lines actor continued to share, “He'd be like, 'Dude, it's my coverage.' And I'm like, I know. I can't... I love what you're doing. I think it's so funny. I tortured him by laughing in his face all the time because I just think he's amazing."

Gabriel Macht’s Harvey and Hoffman’s Litt had a very bittersweet kind of a relationship in the show. While initially irritated by each other’s presence, the characters went on to become good friends in season 9.

With Rick Hoffman returning to reprise his role of Louis Litt in the spinoff series, the fans are excited to know how he fits into the ongoing storyline, led by Ted Black.