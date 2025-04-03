Was Val Kilmer Restricted to Bed During Final Years? Source Reveals Actor's Health Struggles Before Death at 65
Val Kilmer struggled with his health for decades before passing away at the age of 65 due to pneumonia. Read on to learn what happened to the Batman Forever actor.
Val Kilmer, the award-winning actor who recently passed away at the age of 65, spent his final years bedridden as a result of complications arising from cancer treatment, family insiders have now confirmed.
Even though he had overcome throat cancer, his body had grown weaker by the day, finally succumbing to health complications. As reported to TMZ by insiders, Kilmer's health decline was not surprising.
His condition deteriorated severely in his final week, and close family members and friends gathered at his hospital bedside. The Batman Forever actor had previously been hospitalized earlier this year, according to the outlet, and his death came after a long battle with pneumonia.
The Top Gun actor's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed his death in a statement to The New York Times. Though Kilmer had not been publicly seen for years, a video he shared on social media recently—donning a Batman mask—was allegedly filmed years prior, misrepresenting his appearance during his final months.
Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. Although he eventually went into remission, the treatment caused lasting harm. His health remained fragile for years, and he gradually lost the ability to speak.
According to People, Kilmer said in his documentary Val, "I can't speak without plugging this hole [in my throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," referring to his feeding tube. He added, "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."
Funeral arrangements are being managed by Kilmer's two children, who are paying tribute to the actor's lasting legacy—his work spanning several decades. Friends and colleagues have honored Val Kilmer with messages from Michael Mann, Josh Brolin, Francis Ford Coppola, Josh Gad, Cher, and other Hollywood celebrities.
