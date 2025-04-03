Holt McCallany Predicts Reception for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, ‘It’s Going to Be Very…'

Holt McCallany, known for his versatility in Hollywood, is set to appear alongside Tom Cruise in the final installment of the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his upcoming film The Amateur, McCallany shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated summer release.

“Well, I haven't seen Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning yet, but I've seen all the preceding films, and it's a great franchise,” he stated.

Talking about director Christopher McQuarrie, the Shot Caller actor described him as a “wonderful guy, a great writer, a great director, and really a great human being.”

Stating that it was a privilege to work with him, Holt McCallany also mentioned the name he had given to McQuarrie, “we call him ‘McQ.’”

Commenting on his co-star Tom Cruise, the actor from Wrath of Man went on to add that the Edge of Tomorrow actor happens to be a very big movie star in the world, which is why Holt McCallany also stated that he feels very lucky to share the screen with him.

“I think it’s going to be very successful, especially to be a part of what’s going to be the last installment of that franchise,” he said of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

For those who don’t know, Holt McCallany will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein in the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible installment, as reported by Deadline.

This eighth film will pick up exactly where Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning (2023) left off.

Joining McCallany and Cruise are Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, and more.

