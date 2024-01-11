Was Daredevil the victim of Thanos' snap? MCU's echo accidentally reveals

Marvel's Echo's Maya Lopez fight with Daredevil debunks a popular MCU fan theory about Matt Murdock being snapped by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War, confirming that Daredevil and Kingpin's shared history has been present within the MCU's chronological timeline, integrating Netflix's Marvel shows.

With Maya Lopez's MCU backstory being tied to Kingpin and Echo fighting Hawkeye during her MCU debut, the indigenous warrior has become the bridge between the MCU's Avengers and Netflix's street-level characters.

ALSO READ: When is Marvel's Echo series releasing? Checkout the streaming details, cast, plot, and more

When does Echo fight Daredevil in the MCU timeline?

Marvel's Echo confirms Maya Lopez's past encounters with Daredevil, confirming that all three Daredevil seasons are part of the MCU canon. This implies that Kingpin, Daredevil, and other Marvel characters from Netflix's Marvel shows have experienced events like Thanos' Snap and the five-year Blip. Daredevil's short appearance in Echo also provides some subtle new details about Wilson Fisk's return, which could be key to understanding Kingpin's MCU future after Echo's post-credits scene.

Echo which is set in May 2025, follows Hawkeye's events and includes flashbacks to Maya Lopez's childhood, her time with Wilson Fisk, her confrontation with Clint Barton, and her run-in with Daredevil. In Echo episode 1, Maya fights Daredevil before leaving the Tracksuit Mafia and shooting Kingpin. Ronin kills her father, resulting from Clint Barton's quest for justice after Thanos' Snap. Matt Murdock was active as Daredevil during the Blip, and his fight with Echo occurred between 2018 and 2025.

Advertisement

Daredevil not being snapped by Thanos debunks popular fan theory

A popular Avengers: Infinity War fan theory suggests Wilson Fisk regained power after Daredevil season 3 finale due to Thanos' Snap. The theory suggests that the chaos that ensued allowed Kingpin to break out of prison and use his influence to regain power while the authorities were busy dealing with the consequences of the Snap. Most importantly, Kingpin was supposed to achieve this because Daredevil wasn't around to send him back to prison. But given that Echo seemingly confirms that Daredevil survived Thanos' Snap, it's safe to say that Kingpin's freedom never depended on Matt Murdock.

The MCU's upcoming Daredevil: Born Again offers ample material for the post-apocalyptic world, despite the potential scenarios Daredevil's absence during the Blip could have entailed, despite the MCU's disregard for these potential scenarios. There are five years' worth of character development for both Kingpin and Daredevil that the MCU can still explore. Thanks to Echo, the Blip creates the perfect reason for Matt Murdock's conclusive victory in Daredevil season 3 to be undone so he can fight Kingpin once again.

ALSO READ: undefined