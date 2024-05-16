Netflix's 3 Body Problem Renewed For Additional Episodes To Wrap Up Story; Here's Everything We Know

The Liam Cunningham and Benedict Wong-starrer sci-fi series 3 Body Problem on Netflix will be getting brand new episodes. The writers of the show have confirmed that these episodes will feature the conclusion of the plot.

Netflix has given the go-ahead for more episodes of the highly-praised science fiction series, with a commitment to completing Cixin Liu’s trilogy.

Game of Thrones writers committed to concluding Netflix's hit sci-fi series 3 Body Problem

Producers David Benioff, Dan B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo are looking forward to a dramatic ending to their story. The number of episodes or seasons is not known, but showrunners initially aspired to produce four seasons.

Additionally, Benioff and Weiss have extended their overall deal with Netflix to multiple years, which involves upcoming projects such as Death by Lightning.

The sci-fi series navigates the tale of human beings' very first contact with an alien civilization. It follows a fateful choice made by a young woman in the 1960s in China that echoes throughout temporal space, invading the present. As the wheel of nature turns, a tight-knit set of scientists join hands with a detective to combat this threat to humanity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In a joint statement Benioff, Weiss, and Woo informed, "We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion." Speaking of the adaptation of Cixin Liu's novels for 3 Body Problem, they said, "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

Advertisement

3 Body Problem has been renewed!



“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” —… pic.twitter.com/8pSLJF1gru — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

3 Body Problem is one of the most expensive Netflix series

3 Body Problem rose after a modest start, becoming the number one television show on Netflix for three weeks and being in top 10 worldwide for seven. It also boasts Rotten Tomatoes scores that have increased to 80% from critics, while viewers gave it 78%.

3 Body Problem (2024) stars Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Saamer Usmani, Jovan Adepo, and more.

As one of the most expensive series ever made by Netflix, 3 Body Problem, costs over $20 million per episode. And this estimate is without the cost of acquiring the rights of Cixin Liu’s novels that form the basis of the show.

Producers are preparing for season two, expecting renewal. Benioff suggested that Liu’s second book was even more ambitious, expressing confidence in his show’s outlooks.

ALSO READ: Wednesday Season 2 Begins Filming; Here’s When It Will Release on Netflix