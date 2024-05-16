Soo Ae is a talented Korean actress who has made an impact on the industry with her roles in hits like A Family, Mask, Emperor of the Sea and many more. She made her debut in 1999 with the drama School 2. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2004 film A Family. Here are some of the best Soo Ae movies and TV shows.

10 best Soo Ae movies and TV shows of all time

A Family

Cast: Soo Se, Joo Hyun, Park Hee Soon, Park Ji Bin

Director: Lee Jeong Cheol

Release year: 2004

A Family tells the story of a former convict who is released from jail after a three-year sentence. She is involved with a group of gangsters which worries her father who loves her dearly but doesn’t know how to express it.

Midnight FM

Cast: Soo Ae, Yoo Ji Tae, Ma Dong Seok

Director: Kim Sang Man

Release year: 2010

Midnight FM revolves around a popular radio jockey who decides to quit her job in order to take care of her sick daughter. One night as she prepares for her final program, her life changes as her family is taken hostage.

Mask

Cast: Soo Ae, Joo Ji Hoon, Yoo In Young, Yeon Jung Hoon

Director: Boo Sung Chul

Release year: 2015

Byun Ji Sook is born into a poor family and her situation refuses to get better as her father is constantly in debt. One day. She comes across a rich woman Eun Ha who closely resembles her. Ji Sook grabs the opportunity and starts living as Eun Ha.

Sweet Stranger and Me

Cast: Soo Ae, Kim Young Kwang, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Ji Hoon

Director: Kim Jung Min

Release year: 2016

The drama is adapted from the webtoon Woorijibe Saneun Namja by Yoo Hyun Sook. It tells the story of a flight attendant who undergoes a series of misfortunes. To give herself a break from all the negativity, she goes back to her late mother’s home. Here she meets a young man who claims to be her stepfather who married her mother before she passed away.

High Society

Cast: Park Hae Il, Soo Ae, Lee Jin Wook

Director: Byun Hyuk

Release year: 2018

High Society explores the desires and lives of the rich. It delves into the love between three people. Tae Joon is a professor who is running for the National Assembly. He is involved with Ji Ho who is an artist. Tae Joon’s wife is a gallery assistant curator.

Queen of Ambition

Cast: Soo Ae, Kwon Sang Woo, U-Know, Kim Sung Ryung, Go Joon Hee

Director: Jo Young Kwang, Park Shin Woo, Jo Nam Gook

Release year: 2013

The drama revolves around a woman who is born into poverty but she is determined to change her fate. She will stop at nothing to achieve her dreams and desires. She uses Ha Ryu who loved her for her own advantage. After Ha Ryu becomes a prosecutor, he decides to bring her down but Da Hae has already become the First Lady.

A Thousand Days’ Promise

Cast: Kim Rae Won, Soo Ae, Lee Sang Woo, Jung Yoo Mi

Director: Jung Eul Young

Release year: 2011

The emotional story revolves around a woman who is slowly losing her memory and a man who loves her and is determined to stay with her till the end.

Emperor of the Sea

Cast: Soo Ae, Choi Soo Jong, Song Il Gook, Chae Shi Ra

Director: Kang Il Soo, Kang Byeong Taek

Release year: 2004

The period drama is set during the Shilla dynasty (57 B.C. to 935 A.D.). It tells the story of a slave who was sold to China where he trains to become a gladiator. He comes back to Shilla and works as a sea merchant but the seas are plagued by pirates.

The Flu

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Soo Ae, Park Min Ha

Director: Kim Sung Soo

Release year: 2013

Hell breaks loose as an airborne virus affects a small town nearly 20 kilometres away from Seoul. The film focuses on the struggle, of medical professionals and the desire for survival among people.

Sunny

Cast: Soo Ae, Jung Jin Young, Jung Kyung Ho, Joo Jin Mo, Shin HyunTak

Director: Lee Joon Ik

Release year: 2008

The film is set in 1970s Korea and focuses on a homemaker who wants to sing. Her husband is dispatched for the Vietnam War which makes her want to go to Vietnam and look for her husband by joining a consolatory band that cheers up troops.

Conclusion

Soo Ae is an acclaimed South Korean actress who has dazzled audiences with her remarkable talent and strong screen presence. She is known for her versatility and effortlessly transitions between roles. Her powerful performance delivers deep with viewers making her one of the best actors. A Family, High Society and Emporer are some of the best Soo Ae movies and TV shows.



