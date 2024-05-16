As the highly regarded Netflix series, Bridgerton gets ready for the release of Season 3 Part 1 on May 16, fans can expect more romance and drama. Nicola Coughlan, best known for her role as Penelope Featherington, has won over hearts with her talent.

As we eagerly await her return, let's look at 13 incredible facts about Nicola Coughlan that highlight her exceptional talent.

1. Who is Nicola Coughlan?

Nicola Coughlan, an Irish actress, made her breakthrough performance in Derry Girls on Channel 4. She has since gained international recognition for her work on the wildly popular Netflix series Bridgerton.

2. How old is Nicola Coughlan?

Nicola Coughlan is 36 years old and born on January 9, 1987, making her a Capricorn.

3. What’s Nicola Coughlan’s height?

Nicola Coughlan is 5 feet tall; that's somewhere around 1.55 meters, btw.

4. Where is Nicola Coughlan from, and is she Irish?

Yes, Nicola Coughlan is Irish and was born in Galway, Ireland, but she now resides in London.

5. Who is Nicola Coughlan's boyfriend? Is she married?

Only Lady Whistledown knows about Nicola's current boyfriend since she likes to keep her personal life and relationships private.

6. Who portrays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton on Netflix?

In the Netflix series Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington is portrayed by Nicola Coughlan. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, the program is based on the books of Julia Quinn and chronicles the lives of London's nobles as they pursue marriages with high society. Penelope, a brilliant woman, experiences miscommunication from her wealthy family. Nicola's first appearance in a Netflix series is this.

7. Bridgerton season 3 focuses on Penelope and Colin's romance

Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Penelope Featherington's relationship with Colin Bridgerton. The new season doesn't have a release date yet, but Netflix has shared teaser images, like this one of Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, to give us a sneak peek

8. Nicola Coughlan portrays Clare Devlin in Derry Girls

Nicola Coughlan plays Clare Devlin on the television show Derry Girls. A group of Catholic youth and their families are the focus of the show, which is set against the backdrop of the Troubles in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the 1990s.

The third season of the popular show was not to be filmed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the lack of an official release date, enthusiasts predict that it will make its debut in 2022's spring or summer.

9. Nicola Coughlan played Hannah Dalton in Harlots on Hulu

Nicola Coughlan played Hannah Dalton in the Hulu series Harlots. Based on Hallie Rubenhold's The Covent Garden Ladies, the period drama follows the wealthy patrons of a Georgian London brothel.

10. Nicola Coughlan will feature in the next Barbie movie

TV shows that Nicola Coughlan has starred in include Bridgerton, Derry Girls, and Doctors. Her resume also includes several voice and theater roles, such as those in Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Alongside Lydia West, the star of It's A Sin, Nicola is scheduled to star in the TV series Big Mood. Additionally, Nicola plays "diplomat Barbie" in the upcoming Barbie film.

11. Nicola Coughlan will star in the historical comedy Seize Them

According to Deadline, the historical comedy Seize Them! has cast Nicola Coughlan. Seize Them!, set in medieval Britain, follows Queen Dagan as she escapes her own land after a revolution led by Humble Joan (Nicola). There will be danger when the Queen attempts to reclaim her kingdom. Nick Frost of Hot Fuzz, Lolly Adefope of Shrill, and Aimee Lou Wood of Sex Education will all appear in the female-driven comedy.

12. Nicola Coughlan served as RuPaul's Drag Race UK's guest judge

Nicola Coughlan served as a guest judge on season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Nicola, a huge Drag Race fan, was regarded as one of the season's best guest judges. The author of Vulture's episode review wrote, "Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton and Derry Girls deserves special appreciation before we walk on the runway. I often believe that Nicola is left out of the puns that the producers create for the guests. "She arrived cracking jokes."

13. Is Nicola Coughlan on social media?

Nicola Coughlan deactivated her Twitter account sometime in 2022 or 2023. She had previously been an active user of the network but is said to have taken a step back to protect her mental health. The good news is that Nicola is still posting to Instagram. Her handle is @nicolacoughlan.

