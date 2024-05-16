De Niro Con: Everything To Know About Robert De Niro's Own Event At Tribeca Film Festival 2024

Robert De Niro is undoubtedly a living legend of Hollywood and the Tribeca Film Festival 2024 is all set to honor the 80 years of living of this legend by dedicating an altogether special event to him. The event named, De Niro Con, will be marked by the presence of many renowned stars including prominent names like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Walken, David O. Russell, Nas and many more.

Robert De Niro’s own event, De Niro Con, will feature his 13 classic films

The three-day event, De Niro Con will take place in New York City from June 14, 2024, to June 16, 2024. The special Robert De Niro event is being organized to celebrate the superstar’s 80 years of legacy. The event is being organized by the Tribeca Film Festival which will run this year from June 5 to June 16.

The event will include the screening of De Niro's 13 classic films, including the world premiere of A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show. The list of other films that will be screened includes, Jackie Brown, Analyze This, Silver Linings Playbook, New York, The Good Shepherd, Goodfellas, The Deer Hunter, Meet The Parents, The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, and Taxi Driver.

Many of these films will be introduced by renowned artists who are attached to them. These screenings will be further interrupted by De Niro’s live conversation with other acclaimed stars like Quentin Tarantino, Billy Crystal, David O. Russell, and Nicholas Pileggi. The event will also mark the 50th anniversary of Mean Streets, which will be presented by City National Bank, and will be followed by a post-screening conversation between De Niro and Martin Scorsese at the Beacon Theatre.

Jane Rosenthal, the CEO of Tribeca Film Festival, talked about how she couldn’t find a better way to celebrate the 80 years of his dear friend, De Niro. Rosenthal in his statement to PEOPLE , shared, “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 80 years of Robert De Niro, my dear friend and co-conspirator for the past 35 years, than by throwing a big bash for his fellow New Yorkers. From conversations with legends like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and David O. Russell to fan experiences, it is going to be a truly historic weekend as we pay tribute to a great talent.”

De Niro Con will present a Robert De Niro exhibit

Apart from all the screening and celebrity interactions, De Niro Con will give provide fans with a never-seen, De Niro Is an Icon: An Exhibit & Immersive Film. The exhibition will include 300+ curated items from De Niro’s personal archive, including rare photographs, annotated scripts, costumes, research materials, and storyboards, as broadcasted by Tribeca Film .

Apart from these exhibitions, the event will also include the world premiere of De Niro’s short film titled De Niro, New York. The short film produced by Little Cinema will connect De Niro’s “iconic characters from more than 40 films,” which will be presented within the Hexadome.

The event also has several engaging “activations” inspired by De Niro’s character such as Max Cady’s prison tattoo parlor from Cape Fear, to get permanent or temporary tattoos, Travis Bickle’s bedroom from Taxi Driver, and Jack Byrnes’ infamous polygraph test from Meet The Parents. Lastly, the event will also feature a De Niro Trivia Night and the De Niro Hero Sandwich Competition.

Overall, the event turns out to be a must-attend for all De Niro’s fans, as it presents its one-of-a-kind screening, special conversations, exhibitions, activities, and whatnot. The tickets for the De Niro Con can be availed by visiting the official site of the event.

