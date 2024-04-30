'We Love Our Children Beyond Words': Anne Hathaway Reveals How Motherhood Helped Her Understand The Idea of You Character

Spoiler Alert: The article contains possible spoilers for the movie The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway stepped into her mommy shoes!

Her role as Solene in The Idea Of You was inspired by her real-life role as a mother. The Devil Wears Prada star, who is mom to sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, said it helped her understand the “depth of love.” She opened up about the film and working with her co-star Nicholas Galitzine during the New York premiere on April 29.

Anne Hathaway’s character Solene was real-life inspired

Hathaway believes that it’s not necessary to “be a mother to play a mother”, but it did help her understand her role better. The Interstellar actress plays a 40-year-old divorced mother (Solene) in The Idea of You who falls in love with a younger pop star, Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

However, spoiler alert! They don’t end up together simply because she decides to choose her daughter over her lover. But for Hathaway to understand this sacrifice, she had to tap into her motherly instincts.

“I don't think it's necessary to be a mother to play a mother. I think that should be open to lots of different actors. But for me, in terms of understanding the depth of love that you can feel for this person and what you would be willing to do,” she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“I mean, we love our children beyond words, and for her to choose her daughter over him, I don't know, it just made their love that much more important," she told People’s Magazine at the film’s New York Premiere.

Hathaway shares her favorite scene from The Idea Of You

The movie is adapted from Robin Lee's book with the same title and said to be loosely influenced by Harry Styles fan fiction. Hathaway particularly enjoys certain scenes from the film, especially due to the lovely way they are described in the novel.

“I loved the scene where she shows him art. It's beautifully described. I mean, I love this book. I love this book,” she said. Moreover, the film’s heartbreaking ending is also one of her favorites from the film.

Nicholas Galitzine, who rose to fame with his film Red, White, and Royal Blue, also stars opposite Hathaway. The latter had nothing but good things to say about her co-star and gushed about him being a “great partner” in the film.

The Idea Of You will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2.