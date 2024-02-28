What Did Mindy Kaling Say About Being A Single Mom? Actress Opens Up About 'Panic'

Mindy Kaling opened up about the highs and lows of single motherhood in her recent interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine. Talking about her two kids, Kit and Spencer, who are 5 and 3 years old, she said that though being a mom to them is really rewarding, there is a sense of panic that comes with it.

Mindy Kaling opened up about her life with her kids

Kaling is a single mother of two. Her daughter Katherine ‘Kit’ is 5 years old while her younger son Spencer is only 3. But Kaling said that motherhood is really rewarding and she loves to spend time with “two people who look like me.” She also shared her love for her children saying, "I love them, and they're so funny. In terms of my career, I'm a single mom, I'm the breadwinner in the house."

Then she delved into why there is a panic related to being a single parent and being the sole bread earner of the house. “There's a lot of panic that comes with that, the buck stops with me, I have to earn money for them. Having kids is everything — wanting to be a good role model and wanting to produce content that doesn't embarrass them and makes them proud is another layer to my life and a complication that I welcome,” the actress shared.

Kaling’s journey of single parenting and her relationship with her kids

Mindy also appeared on the iHeartPodcast, Tale for Two with Bruce Bozzy back in September of 2023. There, the actress talked about what prompted her to become a single mother. "My kids are such a huge part of my life and I knew growing up, I was always obsessed with romantic love and obsessing about boys. Even when I was like, 13 or 14 years old. I was never someone that boys wanted to date or do anything with, so it sort of made the passion and interest more intense, if that makes sense,” she said.

"I was very boy-crazy with zero success, so I had this pent-up interest. I always, you know, a lot of projects I write and work on are about women who are obsessed with marriage. Both because I relate to it and because I think it's really funny,” the actress went on, "And there is also a desperation to it that is, you know, makes you incredibly unhappy. And in my 20s, wanting to find someone, anyone, to settle down with.”

The 44 year old actress’s two kids are from a previous relationship. But she says that she finds being a single mother really rewarding. The Never Have I Ever creator also shares special moments with her two children on her Instagram, showing how much they mean to her and how much she loves them.

