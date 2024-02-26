Priyanka Chopra drops trailer of Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger; Calls it ‘Truly remarkable’

Priyanka Chopra’s contribution to Bollywood and Hollywood made her an acclaimed global star. The actress, who believes in the power of storytelling, recently joined the team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. Minutes ago, she dropped the trailer of the movie that will be making its OTT debut soon.

Priyanka Chopra shares the trailer of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger

To Kill a Tiger is a Canadian documentary film, directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja. When Priyanka Chopra watched the movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) back in September 2022, she was moved by the storyline.

The actress connected with the movie even more as it tells the tale of a father fighting for justice for his daughter and is set in Jharkhand where she was born. A couple of minutes ago, the desi girl dropped the trailer of the powerful story that needs to be told and watched by people across the globe. “Trailer. Truly remarkable,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra announces her involvement in the Oscar-nominated documentary

A couple of hours before dropping the trailer of the hard-hitting documentary, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to Instagram and announced that she would be a part of the film’s team. Sharing a news report from Deadline that made her announcement official, the actress penned that Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights for the feature. She penned in her post, “I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics.”

In the lengthy note, she also revealed her first encounter with the film that showcases a father’s fight for justice for his daughter. “When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter,” wrote PeeCee.

The Citadel star further added that the movie is personal to her as it tells the tale of a father and daughter hailing from the state she was born in, i.e. Jharkhand. “This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces. I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story.”

Check out her post:

More about To Kill a Tiger

The feature was originally released in select theatres in the United States. Earlier this month, Netflix acquired worldwide distribution rights to the documentary and plans to release it on their platform soon. Apart from Chopra, global icons like Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have also boarded the film as its executive producers. As of now, the film has already won many accolades including the Best Canadian Film at TIFF. It is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category at the upcoming Academy Awards which will be held on March 10, 2024.

