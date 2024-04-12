Prince Harry And The Office Star Mindy Kaling Pose For Pic Together; See Here

The BetterUp Summit, which was an Uplift conference spanning two days, took place recently in San Francisco. Both Prince Harry and actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling were present at the summit. And it seems that the two speakers also crossed paths as they shared a smile backstage, a moment that was captured in pictures.

The two of them posed for pictures together

It seems that not only did the two of them share words, but also posed for a picture together. The picture was later shared on Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s sussex.com website. In the picture, Prince Harry was seen smiling at the camera with his arm around a smiling Kaling’s shoulder.

During the event, Prince Harry, who is ButterUp’s Chief Impact Officer, conversed with C-suite leaders. Kaling, on the other hand, talked about her parenting philosophy. As she sat down for a talk with author and psychologist Adam Grant, Mindy talked about her two children and joked about how she might reinvent her parenting style.

During the Leading with Laughter conversation, Grant asked her what about her parenting she has been rethinking. The actress answered, "Gentle parenting I am rethinking. It’s this thing lots of L.A. and N.Y. and certain progressive cities do, and sometimes you just have to scream at your kids…so I am rethinking it!"

Both Mindy and Prince Harry are parents to young kids

Prince Harry shares his two kids, 4 year old Prince Archie and 2 year old Princess Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle . Mindy on the other hand, is a single mother to her two kids, 6 year old Katherine or Kit, and 3 year old Spencer.

Back in 2022, Kaling joined The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle during an episode of the latter's Spotify podcast Archetypes. The two of them talked about sexist stereotypes around unmarried women in society in their chat titled The Stigma of Singleton.

