What Did Steven Adler Do To Fit In With Guns N' Roses Bandmates Slash and Izzy Stradlin? Former Drummer REVEALS

While Guns N’ Roses have had a total of six drummers throughout its long span, it was Steven Adler who got them into the limelight in the late ‘80s. However, with that came a lot of trouble, which the former drummer has addressed in a recently released docuseries.

Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal is a documentary series by Paramount+ that focuses on a lot of unknown facts related to the band. In the same series, Steven Adler is seen talking about his time with Guns N’ Roses during its Appetite for Destruction era.

While discussing many things, Adler also begins talking about his drug addiction and also stating that he was not the only person abusing them.

"Who the hell do you think I was doing them with?” he could be seen asking in episode 3 of the docuseries. He then named the lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, Slash, and their rhythm guitarist, Izzy Stardlin, stating that they were the ones accompanying him.

Adler further went on to add that when he first started doing drugs, he simply wanted to be a part of what the aforementioned two personalities did, in an attempt to fit in.

Unfortunately, those first two hits had become a part of his lifestyle.

"And wouldn't you know what an a*** I am, I had to try it one more time," Adler continued. He then also added that it was the third time that worked as a “charm” for him, following which he actually fell in love with the drugs.

For those unaware, it was Adler's drug addiction that led to his departure from the band, as the team had to kick him out. However, even that didn't work as a wake-up call for Adler.

In the interview, Adler mentioned that after he was kicked out of the band, he had no clue what to do with his life anymore; either he could have chosen a better life ahead or continued with what he was doing.

And he continued to abuse the drugs.

In an MTV interview, back from the 90s, frontman Axl Rose clarified that Adler was kicked out of the act, after giving every ultimatum. The band even had Steven Adler sign a contract that said he would be let go if he did drugs.

After Adler, Matt Sorum from the Cult joined the band. However, in recent years he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, has had many sober stretches since 2008, and has even performed with Guns N’ Roses on many occasions.

Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal can be streamed on Paramount+.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

