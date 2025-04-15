Did Taylor Swift’s Popular High School Classmate Troll Travis Kelce? Find Out Truth

Taylor Swift’s high school classmate and the NASCAR driver is not too fond of Travis Kelce. The pop icon and the NFL player have been in a relationship since July 2023, and the fans have been loving the equation between the two.

However, it’s not the same case with Josh Berry, who went to the same educational institute as the Bad Karma singer. Though both were in different grades, the popularity that Swift gained through her music makes the driver special for particular reasons and not for his own skills.

While making an appearance on the Rubbin’ Is Racing podcast, the athlete spoke of Swift and claimed, “I know of somebody who knew her kind of deal.” He further added, “It’s one of those things when you’re doing an interview one day and somebody’s like, ‘Hey, what’s a funny, crazy story about you?’”

Berry put forth his thoughts and said, “I’m like, ‘Oh, I went to school with Taylor Swift.’ You don’t think that’s that big of a deal. But good gosh, man. It never ends.”

Berry went on to explain that people come to him and ask questions about the Grammy-winning singer, more so now, because the musician is dating a fellow athlete. However, the driver claimed that he does not like Kelce much, and so he finds the questions to be irritating and feels unhappy about it.

The racer elaborated on the statements and said, “Then she starts dating Travis Kelce and it all comes back again.” He added, “I’m like, ‘I don’t care about Travis Kelce. He has nothing to do with me.’ It just never ends.”

The claims, however, seem to have left Taylor Swift unbothered, as the musician has not issued any clarifications.