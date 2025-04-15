Kim Soo Hyun blamed for G-Dragon’s Good Day ratings drop amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy; report

Actor Kim Soo Hyun was among the star-studded line-up of G-Dragon's music variety show Good Day. The show, which recorded steady rating rise initially, ended on a disappointed note of just 2.7 percent. Following, its quite conclusion, as opposed to its buzzworthy commencement, several Korean media outlets like News1, Wikitree and more blamed Kim Soo Hyun's ongoing dating scandal as its cause.

The 88-liners, including Jung Hae In, Im Siwan, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Soo Hyun and Kwanghee, was Good Day's highlight. As the first episode featuring the actors premiered, the ratings of the show soared. But before the airing of the following episodes, Kim Soo Hyun was under fire for accusations of dating Kim Sae Ron for six years, since she was a minor, aged 15. Due to one after another accusations and rebuttals surrounding the controversy, fans demanded the show producers to remove Kim Soo Hyun's footage.

"Despite the uproar, Kim Soo Hyun proceeded with filming on March 13 and appeared in the March 16 broadcast, sparking further backlash," as reported by Wikitree. To control the situation, the production team later announced that they will cut as much of Kim Soo Hyun’s appearance as possible and not air the individual recording session from the 13th. They even skipped a week of airing, to heavily edit his scenes. "However, these measures weren’t enough to bring back viewers," as per Wikitree.

News1 mentioned how "G-Dragon’s return to variety shows became a hot topic in itself and the show drew attention for its star-studded cast of fellow 1988-born celebrities." However, things went downhill as Kim Soo Hyun came under heavy public scrutiny due to the dating scandal, impacting the show's viewership and rating negatively. Celub Media and JobPost also expressed similar opinions regarding Kim Soo Hyun being the prime cause of the show's unexpectedly low ratings, despite star-power and unique content.

ALSO READ: Fans urge Jung Hae In to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun after 88-liner Im Si Wan’s Instagram clean-up amid Kim Sae Ron dating row