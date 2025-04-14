Amitabh Bachchan asks fans how to boost his 49 million followers on X; netizens' responses will leave you in stitches

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a humorous and highly relatable dilemma on X (formerly Twitter). Known for being one of the most engaged stars online—frequently posting updates and maintaining a long-running personal blog—he now seems to have encountered a minor digital hiccup. Recently, the megastar asked his followers on X how to boost his follower count, and fans have come up with some of the most hilarious suggestions.

Advertisement

In a candid tweet, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that no matter how hard he tries, his X follower count just won’t cross the 49 million mark. “Kuch upaaye batayiye" he asked, calling upon the collective wisdom of his followers to help him crack the code to reach that elusive 50M milestone.

See the tweet here:

As expected, fans quickly filled his comments with a mix of witty, inventive, and downright funny suggestions. Ideas ranged from sharing behind-the-scenes bloopers and reels to uploading candid photos with Jaya Bachchan or even hosting a virtual meet-and-greet on X. A few even playfully proposed the idea of “Amitji Unfiltered,” urging him to share a more raw and unfiltered side of himself online.

One tweet read, “Some honest tweets regarding the condition of health,education, and sanitation in India will get you twice as many followers. Give it a try." Another read, “Couple postings kariye.. Usse reach achhi aati hai." One wrote, आपको reply guy बनना पड़ेगा।."

Advertisement

Whether or not he follows through with their suggestions, one thing is certain: Amitabh Bachchan might not have figured out the secret to cracking the follower algorithm, but he has certainly perfected the art of keeping his audience engaged.

Even at 81, Bachchan remains a powerhouse on social media. His X feed is a vibrant mix of daily updates, nostalgic throwbacks, poetry, behind-the-scenes moments, personal reflections, and heartfelt interactions with fans. With a following of 49 million, he continues to be one of the most-followed Indian celebrities on the platform.

In the meantime, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to return for its 17th season. Just 24 days after Season 16 concluded on March 11, the makers have unveiled an exciting new promo featuring the iconic host himself.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan, starring alongside Rajinikanth, which hit theatres in October last year. While his follower count on social media may have paused at 49 million, Big B’s impact and presence continue to loom large.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: When RK called his wife one of the most important actors in Indian cinema history