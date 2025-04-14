Randeep Hooda reveals he was 'depressed' after Battle of Saragarhi was shelved due to Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: ‘Woh picture ki shooting bhi...'

Randeep Hooda, currently gaining attention for his villainous role in Jaat alongside Sunny Deol, recently reflected on a significant disappointment in his career. The actor shared that he spent three years working on a film centered around the Battle of Saragarhi. Unfortunately, the project was shelved after the release of Kesari, which featured Akshay Kumar. Hooda mentioned, 'Woh picture ki shooting bhi shuru ho gayi thi,' and revealed that he was depressed due to its cancellation.

During a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep Hooda shared that it was a deeply upsetting experience when the filming of Battle of Saragarhi was halted and the project never saw a release.

The Jaat actor explained that he had become emotionally invested in the film and had even declined significant opportunities to stay committed to the historical war drama. Hooda mentioned that Kesari was made soon after, and production had begun while his own film was still in the works—something he felt was done in poor taste.

The Kick actor further expressed that he felt disrespected by the makers of Kesari for proceeding with their project while his own film on the same subject was already underway. He revealed that around 30–40 percent of his film had been completed before it was abruptly shelved.

Reflecting on the situation, he remarked that the film was not completed due to the greed of certain individuals. He also noted that he was the only Sikh cast in the project, adding that no other Sikh actors were involved.

The 48-year-old actor shared that he was fully committed to portraying his Sikh character with sincerity and depth, aiming to move away from the superficial depictions seen in past films.

Hooda mentioned that his vision for the film was deeply rooted in Sikh values and emotions, stating that the project was shaped significantly by the spirit of the Sikh religion. He also revealed that he had taken an oath before the Guru Granth Sahib as a mark of his dedication.

In his commitment to the Battle of Saragarhi, Randeep even turned down a role in the sequel to Extraction, further highlighting how emotionally and spiritually invested he was in the project. He emphasized this by saying he had made a vow in front of the Guru Granth Sahib.

However, the actor admitted that the shelving of the film left him heartbroken. The setback had a profound emotional impact, and he openly shared that he went through a period of intense depression following the project's collapse.

