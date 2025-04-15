Lauren Sánchez And Gayle King Have Perfect Replies For Space Flight Blue Origin's Haters: 'Criticizing Doesn’t…'

Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King were part of the all-female crew that recently returned from space. However, they also faced significant criticism for being part of the same crew on the Blue Origin space mission. Responding to the backlash, both King and Sánchez shared thoughtful replies in an interview with PEOPLE.

Speaking to PEOPLE, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King stated, “Anybody who’s criticizing doesn’t really understand what is happening here.” She went on to add that the crew has received powerful responses from young women, reflecting what the mission represents.

Echoing her sentiments, Sánchez—Jeff Bezos’ fiancée—shared that the negativity surrounding a step that should be considered a historic achievement gets her “really fired up.”

She added, “I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees who not only work here but also put their heart and soul into this vehicle.”

Sánchez emphasized that the employees truly love their work, and for them, the Blue Origin space mission is a very big deal.

Reflecting on what she would say to her critics, Lauren Sánchez said she would invite them to accompany her, as she would like to show them what the mission is truly about—calling it a “really eye-opening” experience.

However, not everyone has embraced the mission with enthusiasm.

Actress Olivia Munn was among the high-profile voices expressing concern. While co-hosting Today With Jenna and Friends, the X-Men: Apocalypse star questioned the mission's purpose, asking, “What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?” She also described the mission as “gluttonous.”

Meanwhile, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski took to TikTok to share her thoughts, claiming she believes the Blue Origin space mission feels like a “big parody.”

The all-female crew launched into space on April 12, 2025—a landmark date in space exploration, despite the polarized reactions it has received.

