Alia Bhatt's Highway co-star Randeep Hooda admits feeling bad when Ranbir Kapoor was included in film's promotion and not him: 'Iss baat ka mujhey…'

Imtiaz Ali brought together Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda to play key characters in his drama film, Highway. The 2014 movie film became a commercial success with the audience lauding the performances of the lead actors. However, Hooda was not included in the film’s promotion till the last minute. Recently, he admitted feeling bad when Ranbir Kapoor, who has nothing to do with the movie, was promoting the movie and not him. Read on!

Randeep Hooda recently sat down with Shubhankar Mishra for a chat on his YouTube channel. During the lengthy interview, the host reminded the actor about the time when his co-star Alia Bhatt was promoting his film Highway with her now-husband Ranbir Kapoor. When asked why he wasn’t part of the promotions, Hooda admitted having no idea about it.

He further sahred, “Iss baat ka mujhey bhi boht bura laga tha kyunki uss waqt agar mereko aur sahara milta toh shayad mera jeevan thoda aur aasan ho jata, career thoda aur aasan ho jata. (I also felt bad about it because at that point, if I had gotten more support then, my life and career would have been easier.)”

Like many others, even the Jaat actor was confused as to why the team decided to Ranbir Kapoor during the events and not him. “Ranbir Kapoor ka iss picture se kya lena dena hai? (What did Ranbir Kapoor have to do with the movie?” he questioned adding that it’s probably from there that Alia and Ranbir came closer and eventually got into a relationship.

When asked if there was an issue between him and the makers, Randeep responded negatively. However, he revealed that during the last couple of days when the movie wasn’t getting enough traction, the team took him and many others to the events.

According to him, the makers had the strategy of promoting the movie around Alia as the film was about female exploitation. But when the movie reached the masses, the team realized that if he hadn’t played the role of Mahabir Bhati the way it did then it wouldn’t have held its ground.

