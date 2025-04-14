India's Got Latent Controversy: Rida Tharana STRONGLY reacts to facing backlash over BFF Apoorva Mukhija's 'black magic' comment

Digital creator Apoorva Mukhija’s close friend Rida Tharana has addressed the criticism she is receiving over the former’s black magic comment on social media. Meanwhile, Apoorva has also broken the silence over the backlash amid India's Got Latent controversy and urged people to not spread negativity. She also dropped a pic with Rida to show their strong friendship.

Apoorva Mukhija addressed the ongoing controversy through her Instagram stories, urging her followers to avoid spreading negativity. She wrote, “After my video, there have been a lot of assumptions and a lot of hate going around and as much as I appreciate you guys having my back. This is the last thing that I wanted. I wanted to share my story and my feelings - nothing more. So let's please not jump to conclusions or spread negativity.”

She also shared a photo with Rida expressing her support and wrote, "Only love for @rida.tharanaa."

Meanwhile, Apoorva’s friend Rida Tharana also took to her Instagram stories to speak out. She first talked about her personal struggles, caring for her ailing mother, juggling responsibilities at home, and supporting her family since retiring her parents.

She added that in between all this, she tried to bring moments of joy into their lives, like hosting an iftar gathering that brought a rare smile to her mother's face.

Despite managing several challenges, Rida was hit with allegations of being disingenuous in her friendship with Apoorva Mukhija. Replying to this, she said that she won’t explain anything more and expressed how exhausting it’s been to see her actions misinterpreted and her intentions questioned, especially at a time when she’s been dealing with personal hardships far from home.

While trolls continued to target her, Apoorva’s BFF admitted that she isn't seeking perfection or fame, just a quiet, meaningful life centered around her loved ones. She shared that the criticism has taken an emotional toll and expressed gratitude to those who stood by her.

Meanwhile, in her YouTube video Till I Say It Is, Apoorva Mukhija recalled a visit to a tarot reader who allegedly described a person matching someone she had suspected of practicing black magic on her.

