Weak Hero Class 2 creator says witnessing Park Ji Hoon in action is 'honor'; Reveals plans for Ryeon, Lee Min Jae and more

Action-packed K-drama Weak Hero Class 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25. In the new season, Park Ji Hoon will continue to take on bullies in a high school setup. The creator of the series recently shared insights and behind-the-scenes stories of its filming, as reported by K-media outlet Star News on April 14. He particularly praised the protagonist Park Ji Hoon's acting prowess and efficient action sequence shoot.

In Weak Hero Class 2, Park Ji Hoon reprises his role as the bold and undaunted top student Yeon Si Eun. Creator Han Jun Hee shared, "Weak Hero Class 2 focuses on the theme of reconciliation and portrays Yeon Si Eun taking another step forward in his personal growth."

Praising Park Ji Hoon's acting, Han Jun Hee recalled that the actor's "body and heart already remembered Yeon Si Eun."

As per him, "He (Park Ji Hoon) handled many of the challenges we had anticipated on his own, and we're incredibly grateful for that." He also expressed his appreciation and affection towards the actor by saying, "It was an honor to be the first audience member watching Park Ji Hoon portray Yeon Si Eun on the monitor."

Mentioning one of the highlights of the show, he stated, "The new characters who cross paths with Yeon Si Eun are a mix of friends and foes. I hope viewers enjoy the journey of friendship and conflict that Si Eun experiences."

As per Han Jun Hee, the evolving relationship between Park Hu Min (Ryeoun) and Na Baek Jin (Bae Na Ra) represents Eunjang, and their union "is another key element to watch for."

He also mentioned that the action concepts tailored for each of the characters, including Lee Jun Young, Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Lee Min Jae, Choi Min Young, and others, will take the impact of the drama's action scenes to new heights.

