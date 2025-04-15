Box Office: Revisiting Haunted - 3D's performance as Mahaakshay Chakraborty confirms a sequel coming soon

To find the best and most memorable pure horror films—and not horror-comedy films—in Bollywood, we have to revisit the 2010s or 2000s decade to fulfill our hunger for nostalgia. Among the several memorable horror films that were produced in the said period, one of them is Haunted - 3D, directed by the popular director Vikram Bhatt, which was the first Indian horror film made in 3D.

Advertisement

According to recent reports, the lead actor of the film, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also popularly known as Mimoh Chakraborty, recently confirmed that a sequel for the film is currently in development. The actor gave this statement in a recent interview. According to his confirmation, the sequel of Haunted - 3D is titled Haunted - The Ghosts of Past.

Additionally, Vikram Bhatt has come back to direct the sequel, which is currently in development. While the release date of the film is not yet confirmed, the team has made a teaser that they would release soon. As we await the sequel, let’s revisit the box office performance as well as the critical reception of the prequel.

Haunted - 3D box office performance

The horror-mystery film Haunted - 3D was released in 2011. The leading cast of the film consisted of Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur, and Arif Zakaria, with its music album composed by Chirantan Bhatt. The film received mixed to critical reviews during the time of its release, while the love for the film grew over time with its re-runs on satellite.

Advertisement

Watch the Haunted - 3D trailer

When released in theaters, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore at the box office on its Day 1. Climbing up the ladder of success, the film ended its lifetime run at a total net of Rs 26.50 crore in India. Against a budget of Rs 13 crore, the film proved to be a hit at the box office.

A box office success as well as appreciation among the general audience for this film does make it deserving of a sequel, even though it's over a decade since its release. Additionally, the craving of the audience for a great pure horror film never ends, which could possibly end with the release of the Haunted sequel. If well-accepted by the audience, the film could also be a successful comeback for director Vikram Bhatt after his recent film Tumko Meri Kasam.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.