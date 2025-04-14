Yamakaathaghi OTT Release: Roopa Koduvayur’s supernatural thriller busts age-old superstitious beliefs; here’s where to watch it online

Yamakaathaghi released in theaters back on March 7, 2025, touted as a supernatural thriller that busts decades-long superstitions. A complete social commentary, the movie opened to a mixed response with a few strands of critical acclaim. And now, the film is all set to make its way to OTT.

When and where to watch Yamakaathaghi

Advertisement

Yamakaathaghi is all geared up to release online. Fans who missed watching it in theaters can now stream it on Aha Tamil, from April 14 onwards.

Sharing an official announcement for the same, the streaming platform wrote on X: “Sirandha kadhaikalathoda varugiral #Yamakaathaghi. Watch now on namma @ahaTamil.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Yamakaathaghi

The storyline of Yamakaathaghi starts off with the tale of a young woman named Leela who suffers from terrible breathing issues. However, after an angry outburst with her father, she is found dead in her room later.

What follows next are strange situations that unravel, indicating a supernatural presence, as her body refuses to be removed from the house amid funeral preparations being carried out in full swing.

While the villagers are left bewildered by such unexplainable events, audiences are then taken on a journey that discovers ugly secrets and the underbelly of social stereotypes that have dominated the social fabric for so long.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Yamakaathaghi

The main star cast of Yamakaathaghi includes Roopa Koduvayur, Narendra Prasath, Geetha Kailasam, Raju Rajappan, Subhash Ramaswamy, Haritha, and others.

The movie is written and directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan, while its music is composed by Jecin George.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 Trailer Out: Nani turns into unforgiving Arjun Sarkaar who’s ready to battle all hurdles in avenging cop drama