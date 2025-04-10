Jaat actor Sunny Deol supports Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal co-starring Vaani Kapoor; ‘We should...’

Sunny Deol has recently shared his thoughts on the return of Fawad Khan to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal co-starring Vaani Kapoor. The teaser of the romantic film was released nearly a week back, which drew significant criticism as it featured the Pakistani actor. Several political leaders also demanded a ban on the release of the film.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol, who has done patriotic films like Border and Gadar, was asked if he believes Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan should return to Indian cinema. In response to this, Deol extended his support to the Pakistani star and kept a positive stance, emphasizing that actors work for everyone.

Sunny Deol stated that he wouldn’t go on the political side of the conflict as things start getting chaotic. “We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that). The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that’s the way it should be,” he said.

For the unversed, an official ban on Pakistani artists was announced in 2016 after the unfortunate Pulwama attack. Nonetheless, the Bombay High Court in 2023 had dismissed a petition to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

Fawad Khan has previously worked in 3 Bollywood films, including Khoobsurat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Kapoor & Sons.

On the other hand, soon after the teaser of Fawad’s next, Abir Gulaal, was released, MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar, speaking with Dainik Bhaskar, stated that they will not allow the film’s release in Maharashtra. In addition to this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also shared his two cents on the matter, claiming that there is a "widespread hatred for Pakistan in India."

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the release of his highly anticipated actioner, Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regena, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, Swarupa Ghosh, and others in key roles. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

