Korean actress Shin Min Ah’s guide on date night look if your partner is Kim Woo Bin

If your boyfriend is Kim Woo Bin, you deserve to be a style inspiration to others, and it looks like Shin Min Ah perfectly understood the assignment. The actress is known for her flawless charm and effortless fashion, always making our hearts skip a beat. Whether it’s a candlelight dinner or a casual coffee date, she shows how to nail your look without putting too much effort. So, are you ready? Then, let’s dive into it!

1. Checkered Co-ord set

One look you can easily recreate of K-drama actress for a candlelight dinner is by donning a co-ord set. The actress wore the checkered mini-dress that reached her mid-thighs and for the smart layering, she opted for the same design blazer. The length of her blazer was the same as the dress, whereas, to keep all details in focus she kept the front open, making it just perfect for smooth transition from office to dinner night.

Noting some serious styling tips, she decided to accessorize her look with statement earrings— minimal and striking. Also, she left her cute bangs open and completed her look with cool shoes. Isn’t it a look to die for?

2. Monochrome shorts and shirt

Another date night look to take note of is this shirt and shorts one. Keeping things simple and monochrome, Shin Min Ah was dressed in a white shirt with sheer fabric, and short sleeves with oversized fitting. Further, she casually tucked it in the bottom which was a white shorts with high-on-waist fitting.

If you’re going on a casual coffee date with your partner, then just like the actress, you can style your look by keeping things minimal. She left her hair open and opted for yellow-tinted sunglasses, exuding a cool vibe.

3. Smart layering

Shin Min Ah took to her social media to drop her photo wearing the white turtleneck that added a cozy touch to her look. Adding style to it, she decided to layer it with the black blazer that reached her mid-thigh and secured it with one button. For the bold and modern edge, she decided to team up her blazer and top with the checkered mini-skirt for the sultry touch; she wore black skinny stockings that gave a glimpse of her toned legs.

This look of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fame is perfect for enjoying a cozy date with your partner, and also you can leave your hair open or tie it into a ponytail.

4. Contrast outfit

For an equal party and formal touch, the No Gain No Love actress has the perfect idea for you. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her black mini-dress that had a white collar and full-sleeve design. The structured silhouette enhanced her look, and for the layer, she decided to add a contrasting touch. For that, she selected a red and black checkered blazer with an open front, giving equal focus to each detail.

For the perfect look, keep your makeup subtle, let your natural beauty shine through, and for accessories, you can opt for studs and pair them with gorgeous heels.

5. Black bodycon

Looking for something bold and sultry? Then, Shin Min Ah has the perfect dress for you. The black bodycon dress with puffed half-length sleeves is perfect to take your night date look to the next level. The fitted bodice gave a clear view of her toned physique.

Speaking of an interesting party, just like the actress, you can add a minimal and striking accessorized touch. And for that, she opted for the silver round earrings and carried a luxury bag. Completing her look, she wore the classy footwear, with silver stone adorned on it.

So, girls, are you ready for a date night with your partner? Recreate these looks and see how your partner won’t be able to take his eyes off you. Thank us later!

