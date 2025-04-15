Coachella 2025: Fans call out BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa's loud backtrack; say LE SSERAFIM 'deserve the biggest apology'

This year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival featured blazing performances from K-pop artists like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie, XG, and ENHYPEN. Fans praised them for their live singing and incredible stage presence. However, with appreciation often comes criticism. Some fans pointed out that the loud backtracks hindered BLACKPINK members' live vocals and compared their performances to LE SSERAFIM's Coachella 2024 appearance, sparking fandom wars.

The popular fourth-generation girl group LE SSERAFIM took the prestigious Coachella stage last year but faced heavy criticism for their live singing. Due to the intense backlash over their allegedly unstable vocals, the members themselves addressed the issue on social media. In 2025, BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie returned to Coachella as solo artists, but they, too, received criticism - this time for the loud backtracks used during their performances.

Fans also felt that Jennie did not sing most parts of her songs live , instead relying on the backtrack to carry her performance. Some X users criticized the seasoned artist for depending on loud backtracks and "screaming" into the microphone, rather than showcasing her actual singing abilities. According to them, LE SSERAFIM "deserve the biggest apology" for the intense hate they received following their Coachella 2024 stage.





Compared to the 2025 performances by Lisa and Jennie, many felt that LE SSERAFIM deserved credit "for going all out with raw vocals, intense choreography, and barely any backtrack during weekend one last year."

They also pointed out how the quintet was "bullied into using backtracks for the second week of their Coachella set because K-pop stans can't tolerate live singing and a few shaky notes here and there." Fans expressed disappointment over the fact that performances with loud backtracks were praised, while efforts to sing live—despite some imperfections—were met with harsh criticism.

