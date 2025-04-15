Sonam Kapoor is Japanese doll brought to life in delicate cherry blossom dress and Dior bag worth Rs 5,50,000

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion catalog is nothing short of a high-end fashion magazine, and her Instagram profile is proof of that. The Bollywood style icon goes above and beyond to create looks that truly stand out, thanks to her stylist Rhea Kapoor, who is also Sonam’s sister. Just a day after blessing her fans’ IG feed with an elite photoshoot in a corporate ensemble, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to post Sonam’s newest Japanese-coded avatar, gorgeously captured by Apeksha Maker (The House of Pixels). Let’s dissect this sartorial masterpiece.

The Bollywood top-tier fashionista, Sonam Kapoor was in Kyoto, presenting at the Dior Fall 2025 Show on April 15th. The actress dolled up in Dior Pre-Fall 2025 couture, embodying a Japanese fairy tale set in the Sakura season. Channeling a mystic and surreal aura, Sonam posed against the backdrop of Kyoto’s popular temple, Kiyomizu-dera, on a dreamy evening. Sonam’s charisma, her impeccable fit, and Rhea’s styling craft painted a phantasmagorical image that was a sight to behold.

For the high-end fashion show, the Zoya Factor actress wore a sheer full-length gown in a dusty pink color, reminiscent of the cherry blossom landscape. The body-hugging dress draped Sonam’s form, exuding delicate beauty. Her garb clasped at the bodice before cascading into a flowy and flared silhouette below the waist. The fabric highlighted exquisite cherry blossom motifs, aligning with the Sakura season—which is currently in full swing in Japan. The Sabrina neckline with cap sleeves featured a thin black trim, adding a slight hint of contrast to the fit. Sonam’s dress also featured ruffles in a branch-like pattern that emerged at the bodice and flowed down to the twirly flare at the bottom.

From the photo carousel, Sonam Kapoor could be seen wearing a solid black kimono-like jacket in a few shots, which strikingly complemented her sheer dress. The oversized jacket with voluminous sleeves added a Japanese ethnic appeal to the fit.

The Veere Di Wedding actress’s accessories for her latest outfit were nothing short of spectacular either, as they were thoughtfully curated to reflect the outfit’s Sakura theme. Intriguingly, Sonam adorned mismatched earrings—one was a metallic abstract piece with stone-diamond appliques, while the other was a floral earring featuring pink and silver flowers hanging from a metallic stem-like figure. Skipping any neckpiece, Kapoor wore a bunch of finger rings as accessories.

For her arm candy, Mrs. Ahuja went for her go-to handbag—the small My ABC Lady Dior bag in black, which comes with a price tag of Rs 5,50,000. Sonam wore black ballet flats to finish off her outfit.

Honoring Japan’s current spring season, the Khoobsurat actress embraced Sakura-toned makeup with a flawless matte base, generously blushed cheeks blended into warm contour, pink eyeshadow, and pink lips topped with lip oil. Her hairstyle was commendable too—Sonam boasted a sleek updo, with center-parted hair neatly tucked into a zigzag-twisted braid, fastened by a white ribbon at the tip. Her front baby strands were artfully twisted into wavy edges.

Kudos to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and their styling team for executing a look that was too ethereal to bring to life.

