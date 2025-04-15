Melo Movie star Park Bo Young debuts blonde look for Our Unwritten Seoul as former athlete; Check Out

Our Unwritten Seoul (previously known as UNknown SEOUL) is an upcoming romantic coming-of-age drama starring Park Bo Young and GOT7's Jinyoung. The story follows twin sisters with contrasting personalities who swap identities, exploring themes of identity and relationships. On April 15, new stills of the drama, released by the production team, offered a first look at Park Bo Young's character as one of the twin sisters. Fans are thrilled to see the actress' new blonde avatar.

Set to premiere on May 24, 2025, the drama revolved around twins Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae, played by Park Bo Young. As per tvN, the Melo Movie star will play 4 roles in the upcoming drama– the characters of the twins as themselves and when they swap identities and pretend to be each other. The new stills of Our Unwritten Seoul showcases her character's happy and carefree personality, likely depicting the younger twin sister, Yoo Mi Ji.

The photos feature her happily cycling around and working at a convenience store with a sweet smile on her face. Yoo Mi Ji is a lively and optimistic person, with a strong spirit. She was once a promising short-distance runner, but an accident ended her athletic career. Now, she navigates life with short-term contracts, leaving her future uncertain. The question remains if she can regain momentum and find new purpose in life.

During then, she will probably seek her twin's help to take her place and fulfill her commitments in her stead. One of the twin sisters, likely while living as the other twin, will cross paths with Lawyer Lee Ho Su, played by Park Jinyoung. This identity swap could lead to interesting dynamics and complex romantic developments in the story. Lawyer Lee Ho Su's calm life will soon turn chaotic with her presence.

