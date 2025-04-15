Hania Aamir triggers new trend in halter neck blouse and bedazzled saree worth Rs 3,85,000 by Arpita Mehta

Pakistani actress and heartthrob Hania Aamir is a fan-favorite for her striking beauty, acting finesse, and swoon-worthy fashion A-game. Though Hania has a versatile fashion sense, her ethnic flairs are out-worldly. She often pulls off dreamy traditional ensembles, leaving her fans catching their breath, and her recent look was no exception. Aamir wrapped herself in glitters and shimmers in a mesmerizing orange saree, beautifully accentuated by her mind-numbing beauty. Let’s dissect this slay!

The Mere Humsafar TV show actress adorned a sequin hand-embroidered saree from celebrated Indian designer Arpita Mehta. This twisted orange saree came with a price tag of Rs 3,85,000. Adding her own charisma to the garb, Hania draped the saree in a beguiling style that exuded playfulness and elegance.

In the dreamy photoshoot, the TV icon flaunted a burnt orange six-yard drape that featured intricate sequin and mirror hand embroidery in a honeycomb-like pattern throughout the fabric. The tailoring of this sartorial masterpiece was quite intriguing, boasting an unconventional gown-like pattern, like a blend of traditional and contemporary fashion. The bottom part of the saree featured a body-hugging silhouette with a cinched hemline below the knees, from where the garb cascaded into a fully flared skirt.

Unlike traditional draping, the Arpita Mehta’s designer piece was high-waisted and had no pleated fabric at the front. The pallu went around the waist, wrapped, and tossed over the shoulder. Ditching the conventional saree style, Hania’s fit didn’t reveal the waist and appeared like a body-fitting gown-like silhouette.

Keeping up with the contemporary appeal of her fancy flair, the Ishqiya serial actress adorned a matching halter-neck blouse with thin straps for a desi-chic look.

Despite the saree being an absolute masterpiece, it was Hania’s alluring beauty that stole the spotlight. For this look, the diva embraced her signature dewy makeup, which included a glowy base, lightly blushed cheeks, and a subtly contoured face. She further added bold winged eyeliner and peach lipstick topped with gloss. For accessories, Hania just adorned sparkly stud earrings.

Hania Aamir’s sleek hairstyle added an ethereal charm to her outfit. The actress’s hair was center-parted, with her front strands neatly brushed and tucked at the back. The rest of her hair was left open in wavy locks, aligning with the surreal theme of Aamir’s drape.

