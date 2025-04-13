Jaat vs Sikandar 1st 4 Days India Net Box Office: Sunny Deol and Salman Khan battle it out in theaters

Jaat vs Sikandar 1st 4 Days India Net Box Office: The Hindi cinema and its audience have been graced with 2 lavishly mounted action entertainers, Sikandar and Jaat, released one after another. While the Salman Khan-led Sikandar released a day before the Eid holiday on 30 March, Sunny Deol’s Jaat hit the theaters very recently on 10 April.

Let’s compare the initial 4 days of box office performance of the two biggies to know where the public interest stands.

4-day India net of Jaat

The action entertainer Jaat was released with the least hype you would expect from this massive action film. Anyhow, it opened with Rs 9 crore on a Thursday, later dropping to Rs 6.75 crore India net due to its Day 2 being a working Friday. This reasonably average collection was followed by a weekend growth of Rs 9.5 crore on Day 3. With the onset of Day 4, Sunday is expected to bring the highest single day for this Sunny Deol film near Rs 15 crore. The Day 4 total is currently based on just estimates while the actual numbers may vary.

The 4-day total of Jaat currently stands at Rs 40.25 crore. While this present total is much lower than a figure you would initially expect from this film, it is a decent number to keep it going for now. Its current demand at the box office is completely driven by the positive word-of-mouth it has accumulated over the weekend, along with Sunny Deol’s face value, mostly in tier 2 and tier 3 centers.

Jaat Trailer

4-day India net of Sikandar

Sikandar was a much-hyped action entertainer featuring Salman Khan’s first-ever collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss and actress Rashmika Mandanna. The initial days of this Salman Khan entertainer were underwhelming, too, but certainly not as much as Jaat. The film began on a reasonably decent note of Rs 25 crore on Day 1, followed by a minor Eid holiday growth to Rs 27 crore on Day 2.

The following days, dominated by a negative reception, brought only a downfall for Sikandar. The film saw a net of Rs 18.5 crore on Day 3 and fell to Rs 9 crore on Day 4 as the holiday period ended. However, these numbers could have been better if Days 3 or 4 were weekends like Jaat rather than falling on normal weekdays. Despite that, the film is a higher grosser than Jaat.

Jaat vs Sikandar box office comparison of the first 4 days

Days Jaat Sikandar Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 15 crore Rs 9 crore Total Rs 40.25 crore Rs 79.5 crore

Currently, Sikandar has nearly ended its run after the release of Jaat. Meanwhile, the Sunny Deol film continues its run with positive word-of-mouth among the rural centers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

