The Gardener Ending Explained: Who Does Violeta Want Dead in Netflix’s Romantic Psychological Thriller?

Netflix’s latest romantic psychological thriller, The Gardener, has created quite a buzz with its gripping storyline and compelling character arcs. The Spanish show follows Elmer (Álvaro Rico), a quiet man who works at his mother’s gardening center, run by La China Jurado (Cecilia Suárez).

But there’s more to his job than meets the eye. China secretly runs a murder-for-hire business, and Elmer carries out all the killings. After experiencing a traumatic incident that damaged his frontal lobe, Elmer became numb to emotions, allowing him to be as merciless as possible.

Everything changes when he’s assigned to kill Violeta (Catalina Sopelana), a sweet preschool teacher. Elmer fails to carry out the mission. He grows affectionate toward her and eventually falls in love. As feelings become entangled with business, more drama unfolds.

Toward the end of the series, it’s revealed that Violeta never had a clean slate. She pushed Xoan to his death and continued to lie during the investigation. Both Elmer and Violeta are hiding their own grievous crimes.

When Elmer fails to follow through with his mother’s kill order, she hires someone else to finish the job: Violeta’s death. But Violeta turns the tables and kills the hitman instead, adding another victim to her growing list. She confides in Elmer, who helps her hide the body.

Later, Elmer confronts his mother and, for the first time, expresses real emotions—anger, sadness, frustration. In response, she attacks him and has him admitted to a hospital, hoping that surgery to remove his brain tumor will restore the emotionless, obedient son she once controlled.

However, weeks after the surgery, Elmer remembers everything—including her violent attack. He resumes his quiet life as the obedient gardener, clinging to his memories of Violeta. Then, she reenters his life, but this time with a new kill request.

Who is her next target? Is Violeta planning to have Elmer’s mother killed so he can finally be free? The possibility looms large, but it may be too predictable for a show known for its twists and turns.

In the meantime, The Gardener is now streaming on Netflix.