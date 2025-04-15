Black Mirror Season 4 Episode 7 Plaything Explained: Throng's Take Over, Detective Kano's Fall, And More

Black Mirror’s Season 4, Episode 7 delivers high-intensity drama as it marks the end of Plaything. The Netflix show has been topping the charts and receiving praise from both viewers and critics for its compelling storyline and strong performances.

The series follows the narrative of Cameron, a video game journalist who has a fascination with the Thronglets. During his investigations and gameplay, the Throng begins to communicate with Cameron. Years later, they send him on a mysterious mission.

By the end of Season 4, Episode 7 of Black Mirror , the Throng takes control. It's the year 2034, and Cameron is arrested on suspicion of his friend’s murder. During his interrogation with Detective Kano, Cameron requests a piece of paper and a marker to deliver a message from the Throng.

However, the trick doesn’t work. Irritated by Cameron, Detective Kano begins to beat him. Suddenly, a high-pitched noise fills the room. Everyone falls unconscious—except for Cameron.

The journalist is the only human unaffected by the Throng. As he stands tall, he smirks at the others lying unconscious. He then extends his hand to help the detective up, and the credits roll.

Lewis Gribben, who plays the role of Cameron in the show, opened up about the final moments of the episode in an interview with Tudum. He shared: "It just feels like Cameron’s wiped violence from people. He’s taken their freedom and enslaved everyone to be peaceful and not have any bad tendencies."

He further added: "It’s like a dictatorship regime that he’s just created, where all these people are mindless and simply listening to the Thronglets."

Meanwhile, as the Throng takes over, it plans to control Cameron in order to coexist alongside humans. However, the consequences of this takeover remain unclear. Will Detective Kano and the others ever wake up?

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.

