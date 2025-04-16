The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Clarifies Crying Photo After SNL Gig: ‘I Actually Wasn’t…’

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood sent out a clarification over her crying picture amid SNL’s mean gig about the actress and her character on the HBO show. Taking to her Instagram story, Lou Wood stated that the reason behind her crying was completely unrelated to the Saturday Night Live act.

In her story posted on Tuesday, the actress wrote, "Just to say, I actually wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out.” She further wrote, "I was crying about something completely unrelated."

Meanwhile, the celebrities from the industry came in support of the Sex Education actress after the comedy sketch show made fun of the young star’s teeth on the national stage.

Cara Delevingne showed her support for the actress on her Instagram story. The Only Murders in the Building star shared a screenshot from the gig and, alongside, wrote, "@aimeelouwood YOU ARE STUNNING, PERIOD."

Jameela Jamil also voiced her support for Lou Wood, as in her Instagram story she wrote, "It's the least interesting or memorable thing about this brilliant actor.” She further added, "Our next Olivia Coleman. Hilarious, deep, vulnerable, and relentlessly lovable."

Jamil continued to state, "We make fun of the assimilation of women and then mercilessly obsess over anyone with any slightly alternative features from whatever bulls--t AI standard we have allowed, as women, to take hold of this world."

As for her reaction to the SNL gig and her character’s representation, Aimee Lou Wood shared on her social media platform, "I actually love being taken the piss out of when it's clever and in good spirits.”

She added, "But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature—I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Meanwhile, the actress also reposted every story on her social media account, showing gratitude to her fellow celebrities.

